Brazilian town floods after two dams collapse

After weeks of heavy rain overwhelming already swollen rivers, two dams in Brazil's Bahia state burst and flooded surrounding towns.

In the town of Itabuna, residents could be seen using inflatable rafts and canoes to deliver supplies to neighbours.

The rains have caused at least 18 deaths in Bahia since the beginning of November and thousands of people have been moved from some of the 67 towns facing further flooding.

