A semi-submersible vessel carrying four tonnes of cocaine has been seized by the Colombian navy.

The 15m (49ft) vessel was on its way to Central America before it was intercepted by authorities.

The haul is thought to be worth $150m (£110m) and is the largest shipment obtained by Pacific naval forces in the last two years.

