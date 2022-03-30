Claude Joseph, who was serving as Haiti’s acting prime minister when President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home last July, has told Hardtalk about the country’s continuing crisis.

Speaking to Stephen Sackur, he called for a United Nations investigation into the assassination, criticising the failure of the Haitian investigation to charge any suspects after nearly eight months despite dozens of arrests.

Mr Joseph, along with the recently fired Minister of Justice Rockfeller Vincent and Chief Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude, have written to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, urging the UN to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

