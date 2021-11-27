Protests have taken place across Peru, as oil, gas and toll road prices rise.

On Monday, a national strike took place in the country in response to inflation rising to a 26 year high.

Protesters created road blocks with burning tyres and also burnt toll booths in the city of Ica.

Clashes with police resulted in some demonstrators being detained. The government says it has been taking measures to curb rising fuel prices, including using subsidies.