TikTok has become a major political battleground for Colombia's presidential election candidates.

The unexpected success of the campaign of Rodolfo Hernández, an independent candidate who skipped the last TV debate, can be explained in large part to his savvy use of social media.

He went from being a relatively unknown candidate early in his campaign to being dubbed "the king of TikTok".

BBC Monitoring’s Luis Fajardo takes a look at the platform's influence on Colombia's politics.

Video produced by Suniti Singh