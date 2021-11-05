Dom Phillips: Sister of journalist missing in Amazon makes tearful plea
The sister of a veteran British journalist has made a tearful plea for urgency from Brazilian authorities, after he and an indigenous affairs official went missing in a remote part of Brazil's Amazon.
Dom Phillips was travelling the area with Bruno Pereira while researching a book. The two had received threats days before, indigenous groups have said .
In a video posted by her partner on Twitter, Sian Phillips said her brother "cares deeply about the Amazon and the people there".