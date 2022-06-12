Dom Phillips: Family and friends demand answers
The family and friends of missing journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been calling for answers from authorities in Brazil.
The pair went missing while on a reporting trip in the Amazon rainforest on Sunday.
Brazilian police have found possible human remains in their search for the two men.
