A landslide has engulfed a town in Peru's Chavin de Huantar district.

While at least 150 buildings have been damaged, the Regional Health Directorate of Peru has said that no deaths or serious injuries had been reported.

Authorities have said that they are searching for people who may have gone missing during the incident.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.