Lightning strike causes major fire at Cuban fuel depot

A major fire has broken out in Cuba after lightning struck a fuel storage tank at a depot in Matanzas. A second storage tank exploded on Saturday morning after the fire spread.

State TV reports that dozens of people are injured and that 17 firefighters are unaccounted for. The country's health minister said on Twitter that several people are in a critical condition.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.