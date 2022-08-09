How I taught a vulture to fly with me

Brazilian tour guide Israel Mendes adopted Urú, a vulture, after finding the bird in a dumpster when he was just a six-day-old chick. Though there was little hope of survival, Mendes raised Urú and taught the bird how to fly alongside him on his paraglider. Now, the pair soar through the skies of Fortaleza together.

