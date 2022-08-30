Footage captured in 2011 by Brazil's National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) shows the 'world's loneliest man' cutting down trees.

The man's deceased body was discovered on 23 August 2022 in a hammock near his self-made shelter at an estimated age of 60.

He was the last survivor of his tribe and was isolated in the Amazon for 26 years.

