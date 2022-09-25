In the lead up to Brazil's polarised presidential election, both main candidates are intensifying their social media campaigns, but with very different strategies.

Current president and former army captain Jair Bolsonaro faces former president and former trade union leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

If a candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in the first round of elections on 2 October, the next leader will be declared.

