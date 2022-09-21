A 7.6 magnitude earthquake has killed at least one person in western Mexico.

It took place on 19 September, which is the same date as two other fatal earthquakes in the country.

In 1985 and 2017, the two other quakes killed thousands of people.

Mexican authorities were carrying out a drill 46 minutes before the quake hit.

