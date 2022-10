The Salar de Uyuni is the world's largest salt flat. It stretches over 4,000 sq miles (10,400 sq km), and in the dry season can be seen from the Moon.

It has traditionally been mined by locals for blocks of salt, but could soon be at the centre for one of the most important elements for electric car batteries.

The BBC's Simon Reeve met Eric, one of the last traditional salt miners, to learn more about the iconic landscape.

