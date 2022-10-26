Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, in a run-off between left-wing former President Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Poverty is a huge election issue. Because of Covid and the cost of living crisis, a lot of Brazilians are struggling financially.

North-eastern Brazil was particularly hard hit during the pandemic, and in the state of Ceará, many believe Lula is the man with the answer to their problems.

Correspondent: Camilla Veras Mota

Producer and editor: Sofia Bettiza

Camera: Bruno Xavier