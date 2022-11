Brazilian police have fired tear gas at supporters of President Bolsonaro who were taking part in a roadblock.

Followers of Jair Bolsonaro have been protesting after he lost the election to his left-wing rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Lula received 50.9% of votes, while Bolsonaro got 49.1%.

Police said they have already cleared more than 300 roadblocks taking place across of a number of states.

