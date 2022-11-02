Protests have taken place across Brazil in response to election results that saw Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeat far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Mr Bolsonaro broke his silence in a press conference, some 44 hours after the election result was announced, in which he did not publicly concede.

BBC South America correspondent Katie Watson said that protesters didn't seem to care what Mr Bolsonaro had to say and remained focused on concerns about Lula returning to power.

