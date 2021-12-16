Sebastián Filoramo from Venezuela used his own braille typewriter to make the 2022 Qatar World Cup sticker album more accessible.

The 12-year-old types braille onto tape then sticks it onto the stickers.

Sebastian and his dad also use glue to help Sebastian guide the stickers into the correct section.

Some 600 stickers are needed to complete the album - and Sebastian says he still has "a lot" of stickers left to complete his album.

The Qatar World Cup kicks off on 20 November.