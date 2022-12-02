Drone footage shows deadly Brazil flooding

Several regions in Brazil's north and south have been hit by devastating flooding, due to heavy rains in recent days.

Thousands of people have been displaced and at least three fatalities have been confirmed.

Two people are known to have died when a landslide hit the BR-376 highway in Paraná state, and dozens more are missing.

Local authorities in Sergipe state, in northeast Brazil, also reported a fatality.

