Peru's ousted leader: The dramatic day in three moments
Pedro Castillo has been ousted as president in a fast-moving and dramatic day for Peruvian politics.
Members of congress declared their intention to impeach the now ex-President - hours after he attempted to dissolve parliament in a shock move that was swiftly ignored.
Now the country has its first female leader, Dina Boluarte, who was previously Mr Castillo's vice-president.
Here are three key moments from the whirlwind day in Lima.
