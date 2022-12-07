Peru's ousted leader: The dramatic day in three moments

Pedro Castillo has been ousted as president in a fast-moving and dramatic day for Peruvian politics.

Members of congress declared their intention to impeach the now ex-President - hours after he attempted to dissolve parliament in a shock move that was swiftly ignored.

Now the country has its first female leader, Dina Boluarte, who was previously Mr Castillo's vice-president.

Here are three key moments from the whirlwind day in Lima.

