On a drug pick-up with a Honduran abortion-pill black-market dealer

BBC Gender and Identity correspondent Megha Mohan accompanies drug dealer José on a trip to buy the over-the-counter pills prescribed for stomach cancer, which he sells to induce abortions.

She questions him about the advice he gives to his clients, and asks how he can justify doing this without medical training.

He replies that he takes great care, and provides some clients with hydration salts to help them recover from the bleeding the pills cause.

A UN working group estimated last year that there are between 51,000 and 82,000 unsafe abortions in Honduras each year. One hospital in the capital, Tegucigalpa treats about 60 people a week who have lost a pregnancy either because of induced abortion or miscarriage.

Abortion remains illegal in all cases in Honduras, despite pledges made by President Xiomara Castro on the campaign trail to relax the law.