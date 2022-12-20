Colombia's life-saving pop song

With its catchy chorus and powerful lyrics, the pop song Better Days hit the airwaves in Colombia in the summer of 2010. But the song contained a hidden message that its creators could only reveal once the top-secret files about its true meaning were declassified.

Hidden within Better Days lay a secret message from the Colombian military meant solely for the ears of military hostages kidnapped by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc).

Song credits:

Angelo - Singer

Natalia Gutiérrez - Backing Singer

Carlos Portela - Producer

Alfonso Díaz/Amaury Hernández/Carlos Portela - Songwriters