Fans in Argentina have been celebrating the national team's goals against France in the 2022 World Cup final.

Crowds could be seen outside Diego Maradona's house in Buenos Aires celebrating after Lionel Messi's penalty gave Argentina the lead.

Diego Maradona was regarded as one of the football's most gifted players, and captained the country to victory against West Germany in 1986. He passed away in 2020 at the age of 60.

Thousands of spectators at a fan zone elsewhere in the capital could also be seen celebrating after Ángel Di María scored in the 36th minute.