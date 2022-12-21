Newly crowned champions Argentina have been celebrating in the centre of Buenos Aires following their victory over France in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

Led by captain Lionel Messi, the players were given a heroes' welcome by huge crowds, as they waved and cheered from an open-top bus parading the trophy.

