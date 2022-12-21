Some Argentinian football fans clashed with police on the streets of Buenos Aires after World Cup victory celebrations.

Clashes began when riot police tried to remove people from the top of the obelisk monument in the city centre, according to local media.

Millions of people attended a victory parade in the capital, which was stopped after two supporters jumped from a bridge onto the open-topped bus that carried the players.

Local media reports said that at least one football fan had died following the celebrations.