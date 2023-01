Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as the new president of Brazil - the third time he has held the country's highest office.

The veteran left-wing politician, known widely as Lula, also led the country between 2003 and 2010 - and defeated Jair Bolsonaro in October's poll.

He broke down in tears while speaking to the Brazilian people after the swearing-in ceremony in Brasilia.