Thousands of people gathered to pay their final respects to Brazil legend Pelé, as a funeral procession carrying his coffin passed through the streets of Santos.

Pelé's coffin was moved on a fire engine from Vila Belmiro stadium, where it had been lying in state, through the streets, to the cemetery where he will be buried in a private ceremony.

Mourners lined the streets to say goodbye, with many wearing or holding up Santos shirts bearing Pelé's name.

Pelé - a three-time World Cup winner - died at the age of 82 on 29 December.