Peru's president, Dina Boluarte, has called for a national truce after violent protests erupted in the country's capital city of Lima.

Protests throughout Peru are ongoing and dozens of people have died. The demonstrations started in the country in December, when the left-wing former president, Pedro Castillo, was impeached.

Mr Castillo's supporters are calling for his release from jail, where he is facing charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, President Boluarte said that the protests had caused $1.3bn (£1.56bn) in damages to infrastructure and output.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.