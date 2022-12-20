Colombia: Watch: Police held hostage in Colombia protest
Dozens of police officers and employees from an oilfield company have been taken hostage after a violent protest in Colombia on Thursday.
Violence erupted in a rural part of the San Vicente del Caguan municipality, where an oil field belonging to the company Emerald Energy was attacked by protesters from rural and indigenous communities, Colombia's national police said.
Protesters blocked access to the oil field to demand the company help fix roads in the region.