Newly released video shows the first moments four missing children were found alive after surviving a plane crash. They had spent weeks fending for themselves in the Amazon jungle in Colombia.

Rescuers can be seen tending to the children in the footage, with one man cradling a child in his arms.

Two pilots and the children's mother and were killed when their light aircraft crashed on 1 May.

The siblings, aged 13, nine, five, and one, weren't found until 9 June - where they were rescued and airlifted out of the jungle. They were then moved to a military hospital in Colombia's capital, Bogota.

