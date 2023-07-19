Sailor and dog rescued after two months at sea

Australian sailor Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella have stepped onto dry land for the first time, after being lost at sea for two months.

Sydney resident Tim Shaddock, 51, and his dog Bella left Mexico for French Polynesia in April, but their boat was damaged by a storm several weeks later.

The pair survived by eating raw tuna and drinking rainwater. They were rescued by a trawler this week after a helicopter spotted them.

