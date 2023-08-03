This is the moment Brazilian federal police rescued four Nigerian migrants, who'd spent 14 days at sea on a ship's rudder.

The migrants had hoped to reach Europe from Nigeria but were shocked to learn they'd landed thousands of miles away in Brazil.

One of the migrants, Roman Giomene Friday, said "the journey was so dangerous... I would never try it again."

