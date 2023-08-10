Presidential hopeful shot dead after Ecuador rally

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio has died after being shot while leaving a political rally in Quito, Ecuador.

In the country's forthcoming election he had been one of the few candidates to allege links between organised crime and government officials in Ecuador, campaigning against corruption and gangs.

A criminal gang called Los Lobos (The Wolves) has claimed responsibility.

Los Lobos is the second-largest gang in Ecuador with some 8,000 members, many of whom are behind bars.

