Bear gatecrashes picnic, leaving onlookers frozen

A picnic was interrupted when a hungry black bear approached a group of visitors, mounted their table, and ate their food at Mexico's Chipinque Ecological Park in the state of Nuevo León.

Footage shows the animal devouring enchiladas and tacos just inches away from several people, who sit frozen in place.

The park's website warns visitors that encounters with black bears have increased in the Monterrey metropolitan area.

It has also provided a list of recommendations online about what to do if a person encounters one of the animals. One of them is that visitors should "never try to photograph a bear up close".

In 2020 another video from the park went viral when a black bear was seen approaching a visitor and sniffing her hair.

