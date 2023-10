At least seven people have died and 30 are in hospital following a roof collapse in a church in Ciudad Madero, Mexico.

The roof collapsed at around 15:20 local time (21:20 GMT) on 1 October, while 100 people were at a mass inside.

The bishop of the diocese of Tampico, José Armando Álvarez Cano, said they were working hard "to find those under the rubble".

Video edited by Gem O'Reilly