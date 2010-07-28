Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iran sanctions damaging historic Silk Road trade route
Despite a trading history that goes back centuries, China has reluctantly backed UN sanctions against Iran in light of its nuclear programme.
The decision is already affecting trade along the Silk Road, with both Iranian and Chinese businesses suffering.
Chris Hogg reports from Shanghai.
28 Jul 2010
