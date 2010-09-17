Video

A toddler narrowly escaped death after crawling onto a busy highway in Turkey.

CCTV footage shows the toddler wandering onto the road after waking up in bushes in the southern Mediterranean city of Antalya.

His mother had left him sleeping and was unaware he had woken up, according to reports.

After rescuing her child from the traffic unharmed, the mother was detained and questioned by local police. Juliet Dunlop reports.