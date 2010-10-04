Media player
West Bank mosque set alight
The Israeli army is investigating Palestinian reports that a mosque in the occupied West Bank had been set on fire by Jewish settlers.
Residents of Beit Fajjar said a group of settlers went into the mosque overnight and set fire to carpets and copies of the Koran.
A spokesman for the Israeli military said it was taking the burning of the mosque very seriously.
04 Oct 2010
