West Bank mosque set alight

The Israeli army is investigating Palestinian reports that a mosque in the occupied West Bank had been set on fire by Jewish settlers.

Residents of Beit Fajjar said a group of settlers went into the mosque overnight and set fire to carpets and copies of the Koran.

A spokesman for the Israeli military said it was taking the burning of the mosque very seriously.

