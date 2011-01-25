Media player
Protests as Hezbollah poised to form Lebanon government
Supporters of Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri have taken to the streets in protest at efforts by Hezbollah to form the next government.
Protesters, who accuse the Shia Islamist movement of staging a coup, are blocking roads and burning tyres in several towns and cities.
Hezbollah and its allies earlier won the nomination of their candidate Najib Mikati as the next prime minister.
25 Jan 2011
