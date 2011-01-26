Tear gas fired at Egyptian protesters

Video

Riot police in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, used tear gas at hundreds of protesters who took to the streets overnight.

They vowed to stay on the streets until President Hosni Mubarak steps down and gives up power but the crowds were finally cleared.

Three people died in clashes on Tuesday. The demonstrators say they were inspired by the recent uprising in Tunisia.

The BBC's Jon Leyne, who is in Cairo, said the protests like this in Egypt were rare.