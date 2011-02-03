Pro-Mubarak policeman
BBC reporter in Cairo was handcuffed and blindfolded

Supporters of President Mubarak were out in force in Cairo on Wednesday, clearly not afraid to show their allegiance as one BBC correspondent discovered when he was arrested by members of the secret police.

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes and his crew were forced out of their car shortly after interviewing an adviser to the president. They were later released and sent this report.

