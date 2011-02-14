Media player
Egyptian police officers demonstrate in Cairo
Hundreds of uniformed and plainclothes police have been demonstrating in Cairo, shouting "we and the people are one" and vowing to "honour the martyrs of the revolution".
The officers wanted to convey the message that they had been forced to act against their wishes in using force on protesters early in the anti-government demonstrations.
Jon Leyne reports.
14 Feb 2011
