Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Protesters in Iran confronted by police tear gas
Iranian police have fired tear gas at opposition demonstrators gathering in central Tehran in support of the protests in Egypt.
In one incident, an activist climbed a tall crane and began inviting people to attend the rally. He was later arrested.
James Reynolds reports.
-
14 Feb 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-12456713/protesters-in-iran-confronted-by-police-tear-gasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window