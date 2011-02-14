Media player
Afghanistan: Three dead in Kabul 'suicide blast'
Two security guards and an insurgent were killed in an attack in the Afghan capital Kabul, officials say.
Reports said the blast occurred just inside a shopping complex in the city centre after an attacker carrying explosives was challenged by guards.
A gun battle which broke out following the explosion has now ended.
It is the second attack in less than three weeks in the heavily fortified Afghan capital, after nine died in an attack on a supermarket on 28 January.
Paul Wood reports.
14 Feb 2011
