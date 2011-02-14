British forces patrol 'Highway One' in Kandahar

Video

British army forces in Afghanistan are now engaged in their first operation in Kandahar Province for five years. They join personnel from the RAF's 15 squadron which has been based in Kandahar since 2006.

They are helping to secure the main ring road called Highway One which runs for more than 2,000km linking Helmand to Kandahar and Kabul.

The highway was a frequent target for Taliban attacks until British forces arrived in December.

The BBC's Caroline Wyatt has been to see the scale of the challenge.