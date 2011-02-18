Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turmoil at Egypt's Al-Ahram newspaper
Thousands are expected to stage a victory parade in Egypt, one week after Hosni Mubarak was forced to resign as president.
Amid the celebration, there is uncertainty for the thousands of people employed by state-owned enterprises, including one of Egypt's oldest newspapers, Al-Ahram.
The publication is owned by the government but some of its journalists are demanding the resignation of senior managers.
The BBC's Paul Adams reports from Cairo.
-
18 Feb 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window