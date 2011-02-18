Sabah Hamamou of Al-Ahram newspaper
Turmoil at Egypt's Al-Ahram newspaper

Thousands are expected to stage a victory parade in Egypt, one week after Hosni Mubarak was forced to resign as president.

Amid the celebration, there is uncertainty for the thousands of people employed by state-owned enterprises, including one of Egypt's oldest newspapers, Al-Ahram.

The publication is owned by the government but some of its journalists are demanding the resignation of senior managers.

The BBC's Paul Adams reports from Cairo.

  • 18 Feb 2011
