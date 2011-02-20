Media player
Morocco: Protests in Rabat to limit King Mohammed's power
Thousands of people have taken part in peaceful rallies in Moroccan cities demanding political reform and limits on the powers of King Mohammed VI.
At a protest in the capital, Rabat the BBC's John Sudworth explained why people were on the streets calling for reforms but were not seeking the removal of the monarch.
20 Feb 2011
