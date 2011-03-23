Jerusalem bomb blast site
Jerusalem blast: 'It is a scene of utter chaos'

At least 20 people have been injured, some seriously, after a bomb explosion hit a crowded bus stop in central Jerusalem, Israeli officials have said.

Witnesses said the force of the blast - just after 1500 local time (1300 GMT) - shook buildings over a wide area.

The BBC's Wyre Davies, at the scene, described the situation as one of "utter chaos"

