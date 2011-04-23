Protesters in Homs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syria: Protesters are 'not afraid' by bloodshed

Opposition groups in Syria say a number of people have been killed after security forces opened fire on mourners attending funerals.

Sara is a resident of the western city of Homs, where a number of people are thought to have been killed in anti-government protests on Friday.

  • 23 Apr 2011
Go to next video: Syria: Mourners under fire