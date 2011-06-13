Syrian children arrive at Turkish refugee camp (10 June 2011)
Video

Syria refugees crowd Turkey border

A third refugee camp is being set up on the border between Turkey and Syria as thousands of people continue to flee the town of Jisr al-Shughour.

State media says Syrian forces have taken control of the town after the deaths of 120 security personnel last week.

Owen Bennett-Jones said many of those who had fled had brought belongings and even livestock with them, and were staying on the Syrian side of the border unless they were threatened.

